Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report released on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMAT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

Applied Materials stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

