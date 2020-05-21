Brokers Set Expectations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for AzurRx BioPharma in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

AZRX opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.92. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 377.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,554 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

