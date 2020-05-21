B. Riley Weighs in on Coeur Mining Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDE. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,135,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,310 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,217 shares of company stock valued at $160,890 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

