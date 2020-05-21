Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

