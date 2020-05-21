Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 34,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

