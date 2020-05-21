Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Reduced by Analyst

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CooTek (Cayman) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CooTek (Cayman)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

CTK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded CooTek (Cayman) to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. CooTek has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 92.26% and a negative net margin of 19.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

