SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

