B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Global in a report released on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

HZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

