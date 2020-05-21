Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

INCY stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 55.5% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 99,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 54.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after buying an additional 753,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 65.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 109,813 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

