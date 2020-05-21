B. Riley Comments on Nordic American Tanker Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordic American Tanker in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million.

NAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $713.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

