Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

NEM opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,212 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 485,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,094,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

