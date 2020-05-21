Piper Sandler Comments on Newmark Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $687.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.69. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

