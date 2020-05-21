Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of PAAS opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

