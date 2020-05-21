Brokers Offer Predictions for SLM Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for SLM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SLM by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,592,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after buying an additional 848,326 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SLM by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after buying an additional 1,612,762 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

