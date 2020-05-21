Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

