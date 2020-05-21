Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$64.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.24. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$26.50 and a 1 year high of C$65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$294.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.02 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total value of C$3,320,926.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,200 shares in the company, valued at C$7,051,843.48. Also, Director John Brough sold 2,050 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total value of C$81,714.44. Insiders have sold a total of 223,355 shares of company stock worth $10,160,088 in the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

