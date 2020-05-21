Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Barclays PLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship purchased 3,800,000 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $15,960,000.00. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 12,800 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $46,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,257.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,862,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,720 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

