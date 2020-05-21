$668.81 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report $668.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $631.60 million and the highest is $694.44 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $868.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,632.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $176,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.51. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

