Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Shares of DCPH opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $235,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 124,005 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,845.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,542 shares of company stock worth $7,101,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

