B. Riley Comments on Pan American Silver’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$481.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$510.74 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Pan American Silver from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

