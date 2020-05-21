National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$293.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$293.52 million.

CWX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:CWX opened at C$3.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.61. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$2.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $248.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

