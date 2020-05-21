$37.84 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will report sales of $37.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the highest is $60.31 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $44.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $172.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.10 million to $232.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $151.87 million, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $181.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. 22.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

