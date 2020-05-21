Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $588.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to report sales of $588.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $664.30 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $883.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ST shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

