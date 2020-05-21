National Bank Financial Comments on Osisko gold royalties Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.00 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -12.90%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.