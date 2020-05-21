FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HTH opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 460.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,960,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,877,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after buying an additional 228,957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 729,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

