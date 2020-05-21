FY2020 EPS Estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Boosted by Analyst

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

HRGLY opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.24.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Earnings History and Estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduced by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduced by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 EPS Estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Boosted by Analyst
F.N.B. Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share
F.N.B. Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share
Urban One Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Urban One Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Urban One Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Urban One Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Pieridae Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Pieridae Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report