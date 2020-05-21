FY2020 EPS Estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Boosted by Analyst

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

HRGLY opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

