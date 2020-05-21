F.N.B. Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $425,050. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 36,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

