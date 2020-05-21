Pieridae Energy (PEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of PEA opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. Pieridae Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Pieridae Energy alerts:

In other Pieridae Energy news, Director Andrew George Judson bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,672.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 260,750 shares of company stock worth $90,324.

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pieridae Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieridae Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.