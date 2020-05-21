Short Interest in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Rises By 12.4%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $676.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. Analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 483,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 312,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.