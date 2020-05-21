Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $846.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

