Short Interest in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Rises By 12.3%

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of TLK stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.
