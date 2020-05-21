Short Interest in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Grows By 12.2%

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 868,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $644.72 million and a PE ratio of -43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $8,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

