Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 12.2% in May

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE RCI opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,776,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,300,000 after purchasing an additional 163,023 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 136.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $372,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

