Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 12.2% in May

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE RCI opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,776,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,300,000 after purchasing an additional 163,023 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 136.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $372,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
