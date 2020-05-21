Short Interest in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Grows By 12.1%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,370,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 11,930,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PS stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.58.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

