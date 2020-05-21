Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Expands By 12.1%

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduced by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduced by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 EPS Estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Boosted by Analyst
F.N.B. Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share
F.N.B. Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share
Urban One Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Urban One Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Urban One Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Urban One Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Pieridae Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Pieridae Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report