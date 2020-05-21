Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,206 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

