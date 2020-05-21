RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Update

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.69.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 213,558 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 300,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

