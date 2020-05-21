Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Short Interest Update

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 14,110,000 shares. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NYSE SIG opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $519.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other news, CFO Joan M. Hilson purchased 7,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares in the company, valued at $262,565.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer purchased 12,235 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,240.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 70,047 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

