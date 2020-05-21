Short Interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Grows By 11.9%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 68,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGH opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.66. Textainer Group has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $145.48 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

