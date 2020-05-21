Short Interest in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Grows By 11.8%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

