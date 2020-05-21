Short Interest in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Grows By 11.8%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $53.19.
In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
