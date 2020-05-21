Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Short Interest Up 11.8% in May

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISNS opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. Image Sensing Systems has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Image Sensing Systems worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

