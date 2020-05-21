Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 23.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EAT stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. OTR Global lowered Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,085,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 798.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

