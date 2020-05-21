Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.97 Million

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report sales of $882.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.17 million. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,523,396,000 after buying an additional 240,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $865,179,000 after buying an additional 287,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after buying an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after buying an additional 544,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $426,184,000 after buying an additional 404,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

