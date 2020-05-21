$31.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will report $31.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $127.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.50 million to $128.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $164.14 million, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $167.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprout Social.
Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million.
Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $29.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $48,000.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
