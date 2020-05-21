$31.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will report $31.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $127.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.50 million to $128.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $164.14 million, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $167.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

