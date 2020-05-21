Desjardins Comments on Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.60.

TSE:POW opened at C$21.20 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$17.47 and a 12-month high of C$35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.73 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

