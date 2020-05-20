Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.31.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

