Walmart’s (WMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Walmart stock opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.87. The company has a market cap of $356.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

