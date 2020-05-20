Cordasco Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

