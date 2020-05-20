Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 39,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNX opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.05. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and have sold 3,436 shares valued at $333,268. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

