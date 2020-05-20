Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 39,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNX opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.05. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and have sold 3,436 shares valued at $333,268. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cordasco Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Cordasco Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Harwood Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Harwood Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 SYNNEX Co.
Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 SYNNEX Co.
Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $74,000 Investment in Equitrans Midstream
Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $74,000 Investment in Equitrans Midstream
Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 23,211 Anaplan Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 23,211 Anaplan Inc
Microsoft Co. Position Raised by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC
Microsoft Co. Position Raised by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report