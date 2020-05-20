Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $74,000 Investment in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after buying an additional 5,522,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after buying an additional 3,733,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after buying an additional 2,922,884 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $31,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $25,127,000.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,150.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $22.13.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

